Anti-Terror Agency Arrests 2 For Killing Woman In Manipur's Jiribam Last Year

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons belonging to banned militant groups for their alleged involvement in the brutal killing of a woman and burning and looting of houses by armed militants in the Jiribam district of Manipur in November last year, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Nongthombam Meiraba, hailing from the Bishnupur district and belonging to the proscribed insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF), was allegedly involved in the shooting of the woman identified as Zosangkim in the Zairawn village, they said.

The other accused, Sagolsem Sanatomba alias Surchandra Singh alias Piba of the Thoubal district, was a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), another insurgent outfit in Manipur, and was allegedly part of the group involved in the carnage, the official said.

The two accused are in NIA custody till May 17, and further investigations in the case are on, they said.

