7 Labourers Killed In Accident In Himachal, PM Modi Condoles Deaths

Seven labourers were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, police said.

One labourer was also injured in the accident that occurred at around 2.30 am near Mandi town, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a tweet, he said the government is carrying out a rescue and relief work, and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

The pickup vehicle was on its way to Sundernagar from Mandi when it fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat, police officiaal Shalini Agnihotri said.

Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them died of his injuries, the police said. All the passengers were labourers from Bihar, Agnihotri said.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).