Mandatory KYC For Social Media? Parliament Panel Recommends Big Change

A parliamentary panel has recommended making Know Your Customer (KYC) verification mandatory for users of social media platforms in India, in a move aimed at protecting women and minors from online harm. The proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of a report by the Parliamentary Committee on the Empowerment of Women on cybercrime and cybersecurity.

Focus on identity and age checks

The committee has called for KYC-based identity and age verification systems across social media, dating apps and gaming platforms. The aim is to curb misuse by ensuring users can be identified and minors are kept safe online.

Strict measures proposed

According to the report, mandatory KYC could help tackle fake profiles, anonymous harassment and cyberstalking. Platforms may also be required to carry out regular re-verification of users and closely monitor accounts that receive repeated complaints.

Tighter rules for apps

The panel has suggested stricter licensing rules and stronger age verification processes for dating and gaming apps. It has also proposed heavy penalties for platforms that fail to comply with these norms.

The report highlights that fake accounts often contribute to online abuse, identity theft and the sharing of private images without consent.

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While the recommendations aim to make digital platforms safer, they are expected to raise concerns around user privacy and data security. Experts believe enforcing KYC could reduce online misuse but may also trigger debate over how personal data is handled.