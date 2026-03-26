AI Disruption Hits, But India's Skilled Users Cash In: Anthropic Report

A new study by Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, highlights a striking trend in the global adoption of Artificial Intelligence, those most at risk from AI disruption are currently benefiting the most from it.

According to Anthropic's latest Economic Index report, which analysed Claude usage in February 2026, experienced users tend to work with AI more effectively. They approach it collaboratively, assign complex tasks, and achieve better outcomes. The report attributes this to a "learning-by-doing" effect, suggesting that continued use improves users' ability to maximise AI tools.

This trend has important implications for labour markets. Early adopters are largely high-skilled and technical professionals-groups that economists believe are most vulnerable to job disruption caused by AI. However, these same workers are also gaining the most from the technology, creating what experts describe as a widening skills gap. Those familiar with AI are progressing faster, while others risk falling behind.

The AI Labour Divide: High-Skill Gains and India's Technical Edge Anthropic report shows AI deepening labour divides, benefiting highly skilled experienced users. Experienced AI users progress faster through continuous learning-by-doing with advanced digital tools. Indians use Claude more for coding, CV writing and job application preparation more than global averages. India ranks 98 out of 116 countries with 0.28 usage index despite higher engagement levels. Indians most frequently use Claude for marketing content, debugging code, strategy development and programming.

The report also sheds light on India's position in this evolving landscape. India ranks 98th out of 116 countries in Claude usage, with an index score of 0.28-well below the expected global average of 1. Despite this, Indian users show strong engagement in specific areas.

In India, Claude is most commonly used for web and application development, academic assistance, and business software management. Tasks such as marketing content creation (3.0%), code debugging (2.5%), and business strategy development (2.4%) feature prominently.

Notably, Indian users rely on AI more heavily than global averages in areas like web development, CV writing, and coding support. Usage in these categories ranges from 1.4 to nearly twice the global norm, reflecting a focused adoption pattern.