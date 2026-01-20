Man With A Uterus? Satna Sonography Delivers Diagnosis That Defies Science

In Madhya Pradesh's Satna, a diagnostic report has done what biology usually does not – it has assigned a uterus to a 47-year-old man.

The case, emerging from Satna Diagnostic Center on Station Road, is not just a clerical slip. It is a chilling reminder of how casually lives are sometimes handled in the name of healthcare.

The patient, Niranjan Prajapati, Chairman of the Uchehra Nagar Panchayat, underwent a sonography on January 13 after complaining of abdominal pain and swelling. What he received instead was a report that belonged more to a medical satire than a hospital file.

The sonography not only mentioned a uterus but also described it as being in an inverted position. Except that there was no uterus, really.

"This report is not mine at all. It shows a uterus…" Prajapati said, recounting his ordeal. "I was sick and had stomach pain. I first got treatment in Unchahara and then went for sonography in Satna. I did not pay much attention initially and took medicine… but when there was no relief."

"I went to Jabalpur. The doctor there told me clearly that this report cannot belong to me. I said, 'But the report has my name on it'," he added.

Niranjan Prajapati (R) was told he had a uterus.

When contacted, Dr Arvind Saraf of the Satna facility refused to comment on the issue. His silence has deepened suspicions of gross negligence and possible lapses in diagnostic protocols.

Health experts say such errors are not merely clerical mistakes. "A wrong sonography report can mislead treatment, affect the patient psychologically, and even become life-threatening if acted upon,” a senior doctor said on condition of anonymity.

Following the incident, Prajapati has filed a complaint at the police station. The Health Department has also taken cognisance of the matter.

Confirming the development, the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Satna, Dr Manoj Shukla, said, "This complaint has come to my notice. We are taking it on record. The report will be examined thoroughly, and if any irregularity is found during the investigation, necessary action will be taken."

Sonography is an imaging investigation that uses ultrasound waves to create images of internal organs. Since it does not involve radiation, it is considered a safe diagnostic procedure.