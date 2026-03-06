How Iran-Israel War Is Impacting Madhya Pradesh's Banana Farmers

In the fertile belt along the Narmada River, where rows of lush banana plantations stretch across the landscape, farmers usually look forward to the months leading up to Ramadan. This is the season when Barwani's famous bananas, known for their sweetness and size, travel thousands of kilometres to markets in the Gulf and the Middle East. But this year, the sweetness of Barwani's bananas is being overshadowed by the bitterness of war.

The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and rising tensions across the Gulf have disrupted the export chain that many farmers in Barwani depend on. What was once a profitable international trade has suddenly slowed down, leaving thousands of farmers struggling to sell their produce.

Barwani's bananas have earned recognition not just in India but also abroad. Every year, large consignments are exported to Iran, Iraq, Israel, Bahrain, Turkey and the UAE. The region's fertile alluvial soil and Narmada-fed irrigation make the fruit distinct in taste and quality, creating steady demand in international markets.

But the global situation has changed the equation overnight.

Farmers say that just a few weeks ago bananas were selling for around 25 rupees per kilogram. Now the price has crashed to 8 to 9 rupees per kilogram, often below the cost of production. With exports slowing and shipments to Gulf markets disrupted, traders are struggling to move the produce.

Across villages in Barwani, trucks loaded with bananas are now heading to domestic markets like Delhi and Gwalior instead of ports. But these markets are already saturated with supply, pushing prices even lower.

Standing amid his plantation, farmer Gauri Shankar says the crop is ready, but buyers are missing. He explains that the cost of fertiliser, labour and irrigation has gone up, yet the price of bananas has collapsed. Recovering even the basic investment has become difficult.

Another farmer, Manohar, says thousands of acres in the district are currently under banana cultivation, and the fruit is ready for harvest. If the situation does not improve soon, farmers may be forced to sell their produce at distress prices or watch it spoil.

Traders who usually handle export consignments say the disruption is unprecedented. Jakku Darbar, a banana trader in the district, says he alone exports nearly 50 tonnes of bananas to foreign markets every season, while the district collectively exports more than 200 tonnes. This year, however, the export chain has almost come to a halt due to the war and logistical uncertainties.

The crisis shows how conflicts thousands of kilometres away can ripple through rural economies. For the farmers of Barwani, global geopolitics is no longer distant news it is a reality being felt in their fields and markets.