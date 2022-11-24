Man Who Threatened To Kill Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra Arrested

A man has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Nagda for threatening to assassinate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he arrives in Indore as part of his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Nagda Police informed the Indore Crime Branch about the arrest.

Nagda Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla said, "The Indore Crime Branch had sent me a photograph, informing him about the appearance of the suspect behind the threat to kill Rahul Gandhi."

He said on the basis of photograph, the Nagda police conducted searches for the suspect before receiving information that he had been spotted on the bypass in Nagda.

"Police reached the spot, caught the person and brought him to the police station. The address on the Aadhaar card says that the person is from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh," Mr Shukla said.

The Superintendent of Police added that the situation will be clear once the Indore police investigate the entire matter.

Further details are awaited.