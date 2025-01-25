Man, Wanted For Murder In 3 States, Killed In Police Encounter In Meerut

A criminal wanted for the murder of a family of five in the area of Lisari Gate police station in Meerut was killed by Police during an encounter, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Naeem, had a bounty of Rs 50,000 for killing his stepbrother, stepbrother's wife and three children in the Lisari Gate area, police said.

The encounter took place with the accused Naeem alias Jameel at Chowki Summer Garden area Madina Colony Phase - 2, where the accused fired at the police team with the intention to kill, in the retaliatory action, Naeem was injured and sent to hospital. He was declared dead there, police said.

The accused was also wanted in murder cases in Delhi and Maharashtra, police added.

Naeem was living in the Lisari Gate area by changing his name. He had killed the entire family of his stepbrother with an accomplice. According to the police, the victims had injuries on their head and there was a possibility that the crime had been committed due to reasons of rivalry.

"At Lisari gate PS, we got information that five bodies have been recovered at a house. Police reached the spot and the people said that the house had been locked from outside. Inside the house, there were bodies of a couple and their three children, it seems like they had been hit on the head with a blunt object," SSP Tada told ANI.

The accomplice was on the run and has a bounty of Rs 50,000, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)