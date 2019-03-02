Man Arrested In Bihar For Alleged Links With Pulwama Terror Attack

The police is looking into the alleged links between the arrested man, identified as Rehan, and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terror outfit, a senior police official said

Updated: March 02, 2019 22:32 IST
The accused has been identified as Rehan while the other accused escaped. (Representational)


Patna: 

A man suspected of alleged links with the terror outfit involved in the Pulwama attack was arrested from a village in Banka district today, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sankalp rally in Patna.

Senior police official Gupteshwar Pandey said the police were looking into the alleged links between the arrested man, identified as Rehan, and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14.

Banka senior police officer Swapna T. Meshram said a police team arrested Rehan from Belari village under the Shambhuganj police station area. Another suspect escaped, he said.

The police are questioning Rehan for more information.

