Man Slits Woman's Throat In Dehradun, Arrested: Cops

A woman was allegedly murdered in broad daylight after a man slit her throat with a sharp weapon here on Monday, police said.

The accused, Akash Kumar alias Golu, a resident of the Mannuganj area, who worked at a shop here, has been arrested, police said.

The woman, who was seriously injured in the incident that occurred around 10:30 am in the Machhi Bazaar area, was taken to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

Meanwhile, enraged traders closed Machhi Bazaar, Paltan Bazaar, and surrounding markets in protest against the incident.

The traders alleged that the woman had filed a complaint with the police against the accused man three or four days ago, but no action was taken in time, leading to this incident.

