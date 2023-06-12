Man Slits Wife's Throat With Axe In Rajasthan, Police Case Filed

Singh fled away after the murder and efforts are on to trace him, he said. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday, police said.

The accused Hoshiyar Singh (50), who lives in slums in Dasa Ki Dhani, killed his wife Guddi Devi by slitting her throat with an axe, Udyog Nagar SHO Srinivas Jangir said.

Singh fled away after the murder and efforts are on to trace him, he said.

Jangir said the accused is an alcoholic and works as a labourer.

The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem and a case of murder has been registered against the accused, the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)