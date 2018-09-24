Man Shot Dead At Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office In Rajasthan

The firing took place near the boundary wall of the sub-divisional magistrate office in Hanumangarh as the man was leaving.

All India | | Updated: September 25, 2018 03:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Shot Dead At Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office In Rajasthan

There were nearly 50 people present inside the office premises when the incident took place.

Jaipur: 

A man was allegedly shot dead inside the sub-divisional magistrate office premises in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The man, identified as Harveer Saharan, was visiting sub-divisional magistrate Avi Garg for some work.

According to Garg, firing took place near the boundary wall of the office as Saharan was leaving.

He was admitted to a district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police officials said efforts are on to nab the accused who has been identified as Ramniwas.

There were nearly 50 people present inside the office premises when the incident took place, police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HanumangarhMurderRajasthan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................