Man Shot Dead At Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office In Rajasthan

There were nearly 50 people present inside the office premises when the incident took place.

A man was allegedly shot dead inside the sub-divisional magistrate office premises in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The man, identified as Harveer Saharan, was visiting sub-divisional magistrate Avi Garg for some work.

According to Garg, firing took place near the boundary wall of the office as Saharan was leaving.

He was admitted to a district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police officials said efforts are on to nab the accused who has been identified as Ramniwas.

