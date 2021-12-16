Man Sentenced To Death For Raping Girl, Smashing Head With Brick In Surat

The Sessions Court handed out the sentence to the-year-old convict (Representational)

A Sessions Court in Gujarat's Surat today awarded the death penalty to a man for raping a 10-year-old girl and later beating her to death with a brick in the city a year ago.

Dinesh Baisane, 24, was found guilty of rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the trial, public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala had demanded the death penalty for the convict, a native of Maharashtra, who used to live in Surat.

According to the prosecution, Baisane lured the girl by offering to buy her vada pav when she was playing near her uncle's house on December 7, 2020.

The accused then took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. When the girl started shouting for help, he beat her to death with a brick, the prosecution said.

The autopsy revealed that the girl was killed in brutally as over 45 injury marks were found on her body. It was also revealed that Baisane had hit the girl's head seven to eight times with a brick, before dumping her body in the bushes.

The victim's parents approached the police when she did not return home till evening.

Baisane was arrested by the police the next day based on CCTV footage that placed him with the victim at a shop, and as per information shared by locals.