Man Raises Overpricing, Vendor Misconduct Issue On Dakshin Express, IRCTC Responds

A passenger traveling on the Dakshin Express has raised a complaint about alleged overpricing of food items by an onboard vendor, drawing attention to the issue on social media platform X.

In a post, the user alleged that the IRCTC-prescribed meal price was Rs 80, while the vendor charged him Rs 120. The passenger also complained about the vendor's rude behaviour and sought immediate help.

The user tagged RailwaySeva in his post, demanding action from the relevant authorities regarding the price difference and the staff's behavior.

Check Out The Post Here:

Dear sir @AshwiniVaishnaw I am currently traveling 12721 (Dakshin express) sir IRCTC food rate 80 but IRCTC Vendor Rate 120 rupees Vendor miss Bihav plz help me @RailwaySeva @IRCTCofficial @NWRailways pic.twitter.com/Rn7nXz4eY1 — VIKASH SINGH RAJAWAT (@VikashS44000688) March 28, 2026

This incident raises questions about adherence to fixed rates during train journeys and the quality of services provided to passengers.

IRCTC reacted to the post writing, "Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad, and the complaint number has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via the link."

Also, Railway Seva replied to the post and wrote, "Sir, Inconvenience caused to you is regretted. The matter has been viewed very seriously, and punitive action has been taken against service provider. Concerned service staff has also been derostered."