Man Poses As IAS, IPS Officers For 2 Years To Dupe People, Arrested

Police in Hyderabad have arrested a high-profile white-collar offender, Bathini Shashikanth, for allegedly impersonating senior government officials to cheat and extort money from unsuspecting citizens.

The 39-year-old accused is believed to have been misleading the public for over two years, posing as an IAS officer in the capacity of Deputy Commissioner, Mines, or sometimes as an IPS/NIA officer.

​The arrest was announced today following a swift operation conducted by Film Nagar police on November 25, which led to the arrest of Shashikanth from his temporary residence.

​Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Ch. Srinivas, confirmed the arrest and said the accused had been exploiting people by displaying his fake official position.

​"A person who was introducing himself as an IPS officer in some places and an IAS officer in some places... was exploiting people by showing his fake official position, has been arrested today by Film Nagar Police Station," the DCP said.

​The investigation detailed an elaborate modus operandi used by Shashikanth to gain trust. This included creating and using fake IAS/IPS/NIA identity cards, visiting cards and forged documents.

​He also hired two bodyguards, identified as Praveen and Vimal, along with weapons from Tamil Nadu to project himself as a senior official. The police are currently searching for the two missing bodyguards.

​He also fixed police sirens to his private vehicle and used walkie-talkies to imitate official communication. ​The police confirmed they seized multiple fake identification documents from the accused's residence.

​"When we searched his house after the arrest, we found an IAS officer card... a card showing Deputy Commissioner, Mines, and another card in the name of Deputy Director Ministry of Home Affairs," DCP Srinivas said.

​

​The accused gained the trust of the complainant, Ali Hassan, Managing Director of Gold Gym, and collected a total of Rs 10,50,665 through bank transfers, UPI, and cash.

Shashikanth had promised to assist the victim in procuring industrial land by circulating a forged TSIIC industrial land allotment letter, as well as extending other official favours. The accused absconded after receiving the money.

​Following the arrest, police seized two mobile phones, six SIM Cards, 2 Walkie-Talkies and a fake ID card.

​

​"If anyone is posing as a Government servant, especially a police officer... don't believe them and give them money or provide facilities," the DCP advised. "If there is any suspicious situation, please provide information to the local police or Dial 100."

