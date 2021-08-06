Man On Bail Kills Wife. 'System Failed', Says Delhi Court

According to the police, the accused murdered his wife before surrendering (Representational)

A court pulled up Delhi Police after a man allegedly murdered his wife while out on interim bail, noting that the system has failed in its duty to protect the hapless victim because of "indolence on part of authorities".

Accused Nanda Nayak allegedly killed his wife Jharna, an eye witness in a case lodged against him, before surrendering to jail on cancellation on his interim bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal said the police did not diligently comply with an order dated July 16 in which they were directed to ensure her safety and security.

The judge requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to personally look into the matter, fix the responsibility of erring official, and submit a report on the remedial action taken by him.

"Indolence on part of authorities has led to the loss of a precious human life. The system has failed to discharge its pious duty of protecting a hapless victim of crime," the judge said in an order dated August 5.

The motto of the Delhi Police of "Shanti, Sewa, Nayay" seems to have been belied in the instant case, Additional Sessions Judge added.

Nayak was arrested in 2017 when he attacked Jharna, her brother and brother-in-law with a knife. He was released on 90-days interim bail in June 2021.

However, the court cancelled the bail on July 31 after observing that he threatened the witnesses of the case and pressured them to withdraw the case.

The court asked him to surrender before the jail in two days. According to the police, Nayak murdered his wife before surrendering.

"Nayak reached the woman's house in the Govindpuri area and strangulated her with a dupatta. He then locked the room and fled," the police said. He has been arrested in the murder case.

