Video: Delhi Man Thrashed By 4 For Trying To Stop Woman's Harassment

A 35-year-old man was thrashed on Wednesday by four men after he intervened to stop an alleged eve-teasing of a woman in south Delhi's Saket area, an official said.

The incident occurred around 4 am when a 27-year-old woman employee at a private sector stepped out of her residence for her morning shift and was waiting for a cab. A police source said that four men riding on two scooters and allegedly under the influence of alcohol began harassing the woman.

Seeing the woman in distress, a man who was present at the spot objected to their behaviour, following which the men allegedly turned violent and assaulted him, the source said.

The victim, identified as Mukesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was allegedly punched, kicked and beaten on his face, chest and abdomen. He was also attacked with bricks during the assault, he added. A video of the assault is circulating online.

Police said Mukesh sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment and was later discharged.

Based on the viral video and statement of a woman, police have registered an FIR at the Mehrauli police station.

"In the case, we have arrested four men after a team analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding area and carried out local verification, which helped in identifying the suspects," a senior police officer said.

The arrested men have been identified as Vishal Rawat (26), Jatin (20), Sonu (25) and Vivek (20).

According to the video, the accused slapped and kicked the victim repeatedly, dragged him by his shirt, and continued to thrash him. Moments later, one of the accused picked up two bricks and attempted to hurl them at the victim, but was stopped by others present at the scene.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)