Man Obstructing Traffic Attacks On-Duty Policeman With Stick In Mumbai

A 52-year-old policeman suffered head injuries when a man obstructing traffic attacked him with a stick in Malad area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Manik Sawant was patrolling Kachpada locality in Malad with his colleagues in a police van.

Mr Sawant spotted a traffic jam and got down to clear the road. He spotted a man intentionally blocking vehicles, an official said.

Sawant pulled the man aside and instructed him to leave the spot. Enraged, the man threatened the policeman to kill him, picked up a stick and struck him on his head. Sawant lost consciousness and fell, the official said.

"The accused fled the scene, leaving the stick behind. The other two officers in the mobile van immediately rushed Sawant to Tunga Hospital in Malad. He regained consciousness after treatment," the official said.

Police identified the accused as Arun Harijan, a resident of Kachpada area, during the investigation.

Based on Mr Sawant's complaint, a case was registered on the charge of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). No arrest has been made, the official added.

