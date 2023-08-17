Shocking Video Shows Hammer-Wielding Man Violently Attacking Female Officer In US

Both of them were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A horrifying video has emerged online showing a hammer-wielding man violently attacking a police officer in the US, New York Post reported. The shocking incident happened in Connecticut on August 12, when a female police officer responded to a noise and breaking glass complaint. Detective Karli Travis, who was the first officer to respond to the call, approached the home and noticed a man standing outside, holding a claw hammer. When she asked him to put down the weapon, the man identified as 52-year-old Winston Tate, suddenly charged towards her.

Camera footage of the attack, released by the Connecticut Office of Inspector General, shows Tate knocking the officer to the ground, forcing her to shoot at him with her handgun several times while desperately screaming at him to stop.

Here's the video:

Police said that she was ''fighting for her life,'' while Tate repeatedly beat her with the hammer. After firing more shots, police said Tate retreated inside his home, wounded. After a while, backup officers arrived, surrounded his house, and arrested Tate.

Both of them were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Notably, the 52-year-old is an Army veteran who was honourably discharged after serving in Iraq and has a medication diagnosis related to his military service.

As per Fox News, Tate has a history of violence and had previously targeted other police officers. In 2018, Tate was charged with an assault on an officer.

''This man's disdain for law enforcement could not be drawn more clearly. He is dangerous,'' Prosecutor Christopher Parakilas said.

He has been charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on public safety personnel, and interfering with police.