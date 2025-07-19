MP Claims 190 Andhra Cops Without Postings Or Pay For A Year, State Denies

In a strongly-worded letter sent to the Prime Minister, President and the Chief Justice of India, among others, an MP from Andhra Pradesh has called for urgent intervention into what he termed the "unconstitutional" and "inhuman" treatment of over 190 police officers in Andhra Pradesh who, he alleged, have been without postings or pay since June 2024.

The state government has, however, said the officers have been drawing salaries.

Maddila Gurumoorthy, the YSR Congress Party from Tirupati, said the officers, including 27 additional superintendents of police, 42 deputy superintendents of police and over 100 inspectors, have been placed in Vacancy Reserve (VR) or "compulsory wait" without any departmental inquiries, legal action, or explanation. Despite reporting to the Director General of Police's office daily, they have not been assigned duties, posted officially, or paid salaries for over a year, he wrote in the letter.

"This amounts to clear violations of Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution of India," the MP wrote, citing psychological, financial, and professional trauma caused to the officers and their families. "This is not just maladministration. It is a human rights issue," he added.

Mr Gurumoorthy had earlier raised the issue in Parliament during Zero Hour on March 12, and a Starred Question in the State Legislative Council on March 13. The state government acknowledged that 199 officers had been kept in reserve since June 2024 but denied that they had not been given salaries.

The Andhra Pradesh Government stated that the placement of officers in "waiting" is an administrative matter and not punitive. It clarified that such postings are temporary and necessitated due to ongoing departmental reorganisations, pending disciplinary issues, or medical grounds. The government asserted that all officers continue to draw their salaries and are required to report daily to the DGP's office in Mangalagiri as per official instructions. It also denied any violation of service norms or Supreme Court guidelines.

MP's Allegations

In his letter, Mr Gurumoorthy expressed shock that officers without postings in the IAS and Revenue Services are still receiving their salaries while their counterparts in the police force are denied basic financial support, housing allowances, and even retirement benefits in some cases.

In what he described as a "paradoxical and hypocritical move," Mr Gurumoorthy pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh Government has been seeking All India Services officers from other states citing a shortage, even while senior trained officers remain idle and unpaid.

"These officers are being made to travel in public transport in uniform for unofficial duties, including VIP bandobast and religious gatherings, without pay, allowances, or even basic dignity," he wrote.

Calling it a violation of Supreme Court guidelines issued in Prakash Singh vs Union of India (2006), which protect police officers from arbitrary treatment and emphasise the need for insulation from political interference, Mr Gurumoorthy demanded immediate corrective action.

He urged the Centre and judiciary to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to restore postings to all affected officers, release all pending salaries and allowances, resume their pension contributions and provide compensation for "unlawful deprivation".

"This is not merely an administrative issue," Mr Gurumoorthy said. "It is a matter of justice, constitutional morality, and institutional integrity."