Delhi Man Stopped For Modified Bike Silencer, Calls His Father, Beats Cops

A man in Delhi has been arrested along with his father for allegedly attacking cops after he was stopped for using a modified silencer on his bike, officials said today.

A Delhi Police inspector and a constable were injured in the incident that occurred in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Sunday evening.

According to the officials, the police personnel stopped the man, Asif, when his Royal Enfield Bullet was making excess noise.

During the inspection, it was found that the motorcycle's silencer had been "illegally" modified, enhancing noise beyond permissible limits and contravening the Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

Asif, 24, then called his father, Riyazuddin, to the spot, and the latter allegedly tried to take away the bike along with him forcibly.

When the inspector tried to stop them, Riyazuddin caught hold of him, and Asif punched him near his eye, the officials said. They also attacked some of the other police personnel.

"We have registered a case against accused Asif and his father for obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and physically assaulting the SHO and other police officers on duty," an official said.

The injured cops have been admitted to the hospital, and are said to be in normal health condition.