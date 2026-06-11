Man Kicks, Beats 8-Month Pregnant Wife In Dehradun, Unborn Child Dies

Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his eight-month pregnant wife, which led to the death of their unborn child, officials said on Wednesday.

Seema, a resident of Vikas Nagar near Dehradun, remains critical at the Doon Hospital, where doctors performed a surgery on Tuesday to remove the stillborn child, police said.

According to police, Seema married Babloo, seven years ago. Originally from Haryana's Panipat, Babloo was living in Vikas Nagar and the couple had two daughters.

On Friday, a dispute broke out between Seema and Babloo during which the latter allegedly kicked and punched his wife in the abdomen and beat her with a wooden stick.

The assault resulted in the death of the eight-month-old fetus inside Seema's womb, police said.

The matter came to light when the victim's father, Sher Singh, came to meet his daughter but was barred from entering the house by the accused.

As Singh alerted police, a team reached the spot and took both the accused and the victim to the Sahaspur police station.

Owing to her critical condition, Seema was initially taken to the Sahaspur hospital, from where she was referred to the Doon Hospital, where doctors confirmed the death of the fetus.

Sahaspur sub-inspector Neeraj Tyagi said a case has been registered against Babloo under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint lodged by Seema's father.

The victim's family alleged that Babloo forcibly took Seema to Panipat a few days ago for an illegal prenatal sex detection test. They claimed that the accused turned violent upon learning that the fetus was a girl, though police did not confirm the allegation.

Sahaspur SHO Pradeep Rawat told PTI instead that initial investigation suggested that the dispute was triggered by a land deal.

"The accused claimed that he purchased a plot in his wife's name, which she sold without his knowledge to give the money to her parents," the SHO said.

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