Man Involved In 113 Criminal Cases Arrested In Delhi

Raju alias Hakla was involved in more than 113 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, snatching, among others.

All India | | Updated: February 21, 2019 22:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Involved In 113 Criminal Cases Arrested In Delhi

Officials of several police stations were searching for him, the officer said. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A man allegedly involved in more than 113 cases of murder, dacoity and robbery, was arrested in Kapashera following a brief exchange of fire with the police, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Raju alias Hakla was involved in more than 113 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, snatching, among others. Officials of several police stations were searching for him, the officer said.

Acting on a tip off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap near the expected place of his arrival in the early hours on Wednesday. The accused's car was intercepted and he was instructed to surrender, police said. 

Instead of doing so, he fired upon the police party and tried to flee, they added.

He fired at a head constable, but missed. In retaliation a policeman also fired a round in the air from his service pistol and the police team manage to overpower the accused from Pushpanjali Farm House in Kapashera, they said. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DelhiCriminal casesPushpanjali Farm House

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiAero IndiaBCCIRaj Kumar BarjatyaLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HClimate ChangeMangaluru FireMother Language DaySamsung S10Galaxy Fold

................................ Advertisement ................................