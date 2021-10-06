Man In Viral Selfie With Aryan Khan Is... Maharashtra Minister's Claim

Questions have been raised over the man in the selfie with Aryan Khan

Two men, including the person seen in a viral selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after his detention in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, were linked to the BJP, a Maharashtra minister alleged today, questioning how outsiders were allowed in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s operation.

Nawab Mallik, minister, and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, alleged that a BJP Vice President, Manish Bhanushali, was seen in visuals of the raids and this proved a BJP hand in "maligning Maharashtra with a fake drug bust". The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations.

In several videos, Mr Bhanushali is seen holding the hand of another accused, Arbaaz Merchant, as the convoy led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede made its way to the NCB office from the cruise ship after several people were detained on allegations of consuming drugs.

Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested on Monday and will stay in the NCB's custody till tomorrow.

Questions have been raised over the man in the selfie with Aryan Khan; the visual confirmed to the world that the superstar's son was in detention.

The anti-drugs agency later denied any connection with the smiling selfie-taker. Yet he was seen handling Aryan Khan and other accused in the presence of Sameer Wankhede.

He was also seen holding Aryan Khan's hand and leading him into the NCB office. According to sources, the man also signed up as a "panchnama witness" or independent witness to the raids and arrests.

Nawab Mallik claimed that the man was KP Gosavi, a private investigator.

"The biggest question is, who is this man seen in the video? How is he taking the accused to the NCB office? NCB has to explain who he is. NCB says he is not their employee," Mr Mallik said.

"Our allegation is that for the last one year the BJP is maligning Maharashtra. They have locked the profiles of Manish Bhanushali and Gosavi. Who was Manish Bhanushali meeting in Delhi and Gujarat? How is he present at an NCB raid? BJP is using NCB to malign Maharashtra," he alleged.

He pointed out that Mr Gosavi was seen climbing out of a car right behind that of Mr Wankhede when the accused were brought to the anti-drugs office on the night of the raids.

Investigators have told a court that the case has seen twists and turns worthy of Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes books.

After raids on Saturday night on a cruise ship rave party, anti-drugs officers said they had seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh.

On Aryan Khan, the agency told the court that incriminating material was found in his WhatsApp chats. His lawyer, however, stressed in court that drugs were not found on him.