Man From Dehradun Arrested For Working With Pak Terrorist, Wanted To Avenge Sidhu Moosewala

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man for allegedly working at the behest of a Pakistan-based terrorist, officials said here on Friday.

STF's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told reporters that Vikrant Kashyap (29) was allegedly sending location details and photographs of government and defence establishments based in Dehradun to his handlers in Pakistan.

The SSP added that the accused was allegedly working at the behest of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent and Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti.

Acting on specific inputs, the STF and the state police arrested Kashyap from the Prem Nagar region here late on Thursday evening, the officer said, adding that a .32-bore pistol, seven live cartridges and a can of spray-paint were seized from his possession.

The officer said Kashyap was in touch with Bhatti and other Pakistan-based handlers through Instagram and WhatsApp.

During interrogation, Kashyap has told the STF sleuths that he was a fan of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and got in touch with Bhatti as he wanted to avenge his killing.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022.

The SSP said Kashyap had sent photographs and videos of the police headquarters, the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and other places in Dehradun to his handlers in the neighbouring country. He was also allegedly instructed by his handlers to plant bombs at these places, the officer added.

Kashyap was also asked to spray-paint the words "Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)" on the walls of important buildings in Dehradun and make videos of the act.

Kashyap, who was based in Punjab's Nabha in 2024-2025, was told by his handlers that he would be sent to Dubai via Nepal, the SSP said, adding that sensitive information has been found from the accused's mobile phone.

Two Held In UP For 'Being In Touch' With Pak-Linked Handler In Dubai

Two men were arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday for allegedly being in touch with a Pakistan-linked handler based in Dubai, police said.

Circle Officer, Najibabad, Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider were arrested following inputs on their alleged links with Aqib, a resident of Meerut currently staying in Dubai.

According to police, Aqib had earlier come into the spotlight after a video surfaced on Instagram purportedly showing him displaying an AK-47 rifle and explosives.

During interrogation, the arrested men allegedly told police that Aqib used to incite youngsters against Hindus and encourage anti-national activities, the officer said, adding that detailed questioning of the accused is underway.

On April 6, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said the video first surfaced in November last year. Aqib, a native of Sathla village in the Mawana area of Meerut, was allegedly seen in the video brandishing weapons.

Following the viral clip, a case was registered at the Nangal police station by sub-inspector Vinod Kumar. However, the then station house officer and investigating officer Satyendra Singh had recorded Aqib's statement and filed a final report, stating that the weapons seen in the video were toys, effectively giving him a clean chit.

Police said fresh developments have now revealed Aqib's suspicious links and the probe has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The SP said action has been taken against the officials concerned, with the then SHO and investigating officer suspended and Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh removed from his post.

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