Watch: Uttarakhand Cop Offers Water To Thirsty Monkey Amid Scorching Heat

A touching moment from Haridwar during the Ganga Dussehra festival has drawn attention online after the Uttarakhand Police shared a video on its X handle showing a police jawan offering water to a monkey by hand while on duty at the ghats. In the post, the police department described the moment as deeply beautiful and heartfelt. It said the jawan was not only carrying out his official responsibilities on the Ganga ghats during the festival but was also fulfilling the duty of humanity.

The video shared by the police shows the officer standing at the ghat and carefully giving water to a monkey from his hands. The calm interaction between the animal and the officer quickly caught people's attention online.

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The post highlighted the compassionate side of police officers who remain on duty during large religious gatherings while also showing kindness in everyday moments.

The incident took place during the Ganga Dussehra bathing festival, when large number of devotees gathered at ghat in Haridwar for the holy dips in the Ganga river.

Amid the busy atmosphere, the officer's gesture stood out and was appreciated as a simple act of care and compassion.