Man Dies By Suicide After Wife Asks For Divorce In Maharashtra's Nagpur

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, after his wife sought to divorce him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Ramteke Nagar under Ajni police station area on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Mohit Sukhchand Choudhary, a native of Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, hanged himself from the ceiling at his rented accommodation, he said.

The victim, who worked as a painter, got married last month. But the couple fought and argued frequently, and his wife returned to her parents' house, the official said.

Choudhary's wife eventually sought a divorce from him, he said.

The police recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which Choudhary cited his wife's intention to divorce him as the reason for the extreme step, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)