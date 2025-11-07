Uttarakhand Engineer Dies By Suicide Over Stock Market Loss: Cops

An engineer allegedly committed suicide by locking himself in a smoke-filled room here, after incurring heavy losses in the stock market, police said on Thursday.

A suicide note was recovered from the room where Love Kumar had said that he was taking the extreme step due to financial hardships and property dispute, police said.

Senior Sub-Inspector Satyendra Bhandari, posted at the Kankhal police station, said that the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Arihant Vihar area.

Love Kumar, a chemical engineer by profession, created smoke by burning coal on a heater in his room and locked himself inside, leading to his death by asphyxiation.

Before this, Kumar had also sent a message to his wife on WhatsApp threatening to commit suicide by carbon monoxide.

According to police, Kumar was deeply distressed by the losses in the stock market and had resorted to drinking. Troubled by this habit, his wife moved to her parents' home with her children.

After seeing Kumar's message on WhatsApp, she repeatedly called him, but when he didn't answer the phone, his family members rushed to the scene.

When the police arrived and broke down the door, the room was filled with smoke, and Kumar was lying unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

