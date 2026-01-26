Man Beaten With Hammers In Madhya Pradesh, People Film As Brutality Unfolds

Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, was reduced to a chilling theatre of violence when a young man was dragged out of his car and beaten to the brink of death with hammers, crowbars, and sticks right on a public road, in full view of bystanders.

The incident took place around 11:00 am on Sunday, when Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Rewa district, was ambushed. His attackers blocked his car from the front and rear using two vehicles, leaving him trapped.

According to police, Kuldeep was forcibly pulled out of his car, after which the assailants repeatedly smashed his hands and feet, crushing his limbs before raining blows on his body and head until he collapsed unconscious. Even after he stopped moving, the attackers allegedly continued the assault, turning the street into a scene of raw brutality.

As Kuldeep lay bleeding, his car was vandalised, and the attackers fled unhindered.

What makes the incident even more disturbing is that several people stood by and filmed the attack, but no one stepped forward to help. In one of the videos now circulating on social media, a young woman is seen desperately confronting the attackers, while others remain mute spectators.

Kuldeep was eventually rushed to a private hospital, where doctors say his condition remains critical.

Police have registered an FIR against unknown assailants and begun recording statements. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the attackers, who are still on the run.

Investigators have confirmed that Kuldeep Singh is a history-sheeter, with 12 criminal cases registered against him in Rewa and Jabalpur, including serious charges such as murder, assault, extortion, rioting, and illegal possession of weapons. He was recently released from jail on bail.

Police sources say Kuldeep had come to Bhopal on Friday to meet his fiancee, a dentist living in Kolar's Netaji Hills area.

Bhopal police have coordinated with Rewa police, suspecting old rivalries or criminal enmity behind the attack. "The manner of assault suggests a planned attack," a senior officer said, adding that arrests would be made soon.