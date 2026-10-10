Man Arrested With Marijuana Worth Rs 4.5 Crore At Delhi Airport

An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after Customs officials seized 12.85 kg of suspected ganja worth about Rs 4.5 crore, officials said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted on October 6 after he arrived at Terminal 3 based on profiling, an official statement said.

During examination of his metallic silver trolley bag, officials found 13 polythene pouches containing the suspected contraband, weighing 12.85 kg, it said.

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the substance was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act, the statement said.

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