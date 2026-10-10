Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Man Arrested With Marijuana Worth Rs 4.5 Crore At Delhi Airport

An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after Customs officials seized 12.85 kg of suspected ganja worth about Rs 4.5 crore, officials said on Friday.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Man Arrested With Marijuana Worth Rs 4.5 Crore At Delhi Airport
The passenger was intercepted on October 6 after he arrived at Terminal 3 based on profiling.

An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after Customs officials seized 12.85 kg of suspected ganja worth about Rs 4.5 crore, officials said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted on October 6 after he arrived at Terminal 3 based on profiling, an official statement said.

During examination of his metallic silver trolley bag, officials found 13 polythene pouches containing the suspected contraband, weighing 12.85 kg, it said.

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the substance was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act, the statement said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Arrested With Marijuana, Delhi Airport
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com