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Delhi-Abu Dhabi Etihad Airways Flight Cancelled, Passengers Stuck For Hours

Specific details about the technical issue could not be immediately ascertained.

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Delhi-Abu Dhabi Etihad Airways Flight Cancelled, Passengers Stuck For Hours
Etihad Airways cancelled flight from Delhi to Abu Dhabi due to a technical issue.
New Delhi:

Around 200 Etihad Airways passengers had a harrowing time at the Delhi airport as their flight to Abu Dhabi was cancelled late Saturday evening due to a technical issue with the Boeing 787 aircraft.

Multiple passengers who were to take flight EY217 from Delhi to Abu Dhabi said the flight was scheduled to depart at 9.15 pm.

Around 200 passengers were deboarded from the aircraft, with the crew announcing that there was a technical issue with the aircraft, according to the passengers.

After a few hours, the airline announced the cancellation of the flight, leaving passengers looking for alternative options.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight was to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Specific details about the technical issue could not be immediately ascertained. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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