Video: Delhi Metro "Shocked" A Foreign Traveller. His Review Has Indians Talking

India is a country that often surprises tourists and visitors. A video posted by Stef, a Nicaraguan content creator, shows him travelling on Delhi Metro. Soon after arriving at Delhi airport, Stef took the metro and seemed pleasantly surprised by the experience. From the condition of the stations to the metro ride, he gave viewers a glimpse into Delhi through his lens.

The slightly long vlog opened with the text, “Delhi metro shocked me.” Stef looked into the camera and said, “I can't believe that I am in India right now for real.” He revealed that his hotel was just five minutes from a metro station and decided to take the metro from the airport. Trying “namaste” for the first time, he approached an official and asked, “Namaste! Where should I go for the metro?” After being shown the way, he replied, “Okay, thank you, shukriya!”

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As Stef explored the metro premises, he was impressed by the cleanliness. “Everything is clean. I am not wrong; this is like a new metro as well?” he said, comparing it to South Korea and Japan. “This one could be like South Korea or Japan as well. It's perfect.” He also said the metro gave him “Japan vibes” because of its colours, which he felt were similar to those at the airport.

After buying his ticket to New Delhi station, Stef revealed that the airport-to-city-centre journey cost him around 67 cents. He was once again surprised by the cleanliness, saying, “Again, this could be Taiwan as well. So clean.” He also pointed out the toilets at the station.

While waiting for the train, Stef excitedly wondered when he would get to try Indian food. “Chicken biryani, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, where are you? Come on!” he said before boarding the metro and finding a seat. “Nice metro,” he remarked.

During the journey, Stef also struck up a conversation with a fellow passenger, who asked where he was from. Jokingly calling himself an Indian, Stef then said he was from Punjab and asked if it was near Pakistan, leading to a lighthearted exchange.

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He went on to praise the metro as “perfect, spotless, modern, clean” and asked the passenger if every metro in India was like that. The man admitted that he had also seen the metro for the first time and could not say.

After getting off, Stef was seen making his way through the crowded station with his large backpack. “My backpack is gigantic, heavy but I am gonna do it. I made it, not that difficult,” he said.

Take a look:

People have reacted in the comment section.

“Indian Metro in Delhi is one of best in world,” a comment read.

Someone wrote, “Nayyy broo.. trust me you won't get the views and reach with this video like other foreign YouTubers unless you show the dirty parst of India and travel on 1$ trains. ... Great video though.”

A user commented, “Because japan helped indian bringing metro here”

“But unfortunately our streets are not that clean yet but we are trying and one day our streets will also be like Japanese streets,” a user said.

Someone wrote, “This is special airport metro, double charges than normal line metro and special entry and exits.”

A user mentioned, “Your hotel isn't 5min from metro , metro is 5min from your hotel wlcm to Delhi.”

Someone also wrote, “Indian foods r beyond chicken tikka masala etc etc. there r hundreds of local cultural dishes here which r very famous....”

What do you think about metro stations in India? Do you think Delhi Metro stands out from the rest?