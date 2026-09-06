Delhi Metro Issues Warning To Influencers Over Dangerous 'Phone Sticking' Reel Trend

Delhi Metro train windows recently became a new target of social media reels, with the trend going viral across all platforms. A growing online trend, where influencers paste or stick their mobile phones onto the glass of moving trains to record videos, has drawn strict action from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The authorities posted an official advisory on Instagram after several clips flooded platforms like Instagram Reels. DMRC warned creators that filming such content is prohibited on Metro premises and stated that offenders will face necessary action.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train," the statement read.

"This act can cause inconvenience or even Injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users."

"DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken."

"Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises."

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What Is the Trend?

The trend originally started abroad before spreading to social media creators in India. Creators attach a mobile phone, often using suction mounts, to the window of a Metro coach.

Many videos feature the creator dancing or posing on the platform, then dramatically sprinting after the train as it pulls away, making it look like they left their phone behind.

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However, they stick their phone out of the window while remaining inside the train, with another person in the coach holding onto it, and safely retrieve it afterwards.

One viral video from a local creator amassed over 135 million views, sparking a wave of duplicate videos across Delhi Metro stations.