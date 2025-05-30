Advertisement

"No Reels On The Wheels": Delhi Metro Issues Advisory Against Recording Videos For Social Media

"Metro is for travel, not for trends," writes DMRC, encouraging commuters to refrain from shooting reels inside the metro.

Take a look at Delhi Metro's advisory against dancing and singing inside metro. (Photo:X/OfficialDMRC)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a fresh advisory against shooting reels or videos while commuting in the metro. Many commuters record videos inside the metro wherein they can be seen dancing, singing or enacting sketches for posting on social media platforms such as Instagram. Many such videos also go viral, primarily because they were recorded inside public transport. Since recording these videos can disrupt smooth and safe travel inside the metro, and become a source of nuisance for fellow commuters, the Delhi Metro has advised passengers against this activity.

Taking to X and Instagram, DMRC posted on their official accounts, "No reels on the wheels. Your performance deserves a bigger stage than the metro," read a poster with a man playing a guitar at the metro station.

Another poster shows a woman dancing in the metro station, with the text, "Dance like nobody's watching - just not on the metro."

In the caption, DMRC explained, "Metro is for travel, not for trends. So next time, let's not make reels or encourage them because a smooth, safe journey matters more than a few seconds of fame."

This is not the first time DMRC has issued an advisory against making videos inside the metro. In 2023, DMRC shared some funny and relatable tweets to warn against shooting reels in the metro, adding that any such activity that causes inconvenience to fellow passengers is "strictly prohibited".

At present, there is no fine or penalty for shooting videos inside the metro. Many X users commented that this trend of shooting reels can only be stopped if certain penalties are imposed on the violators.

