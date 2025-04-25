"Better Than Petty Fights": Elderly Men's Karaoke Session Inside Delhi Metro Wins Hearts

Travelling via the Delhi Metro is a different ballgame. No, we are not talking about the rush, getting sandwiched between passengers and the chaotic exit from the cabins. It is the unexpected, slice-of-life moments that truly define the ride. From random dance performances to heated arguments: every day is a new day here. Recently, a new video from the Delhi Metro has gone viral. This time, it features something so wholesome that the internet just can't stop gushing over it.

The video, posted on Reddit (by @Upstairs-Bit6897), showcases a group of elderly men singing an old Bollywood song, that too, on a mic. Yes, an on-the-go karaoke session. They lend their voices to the track 'Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua' from the 1955 film Shri 420. One of them appears to read the lyrics of the romantic number from his cellphone. Some of the commuters were seen recording them, enjoying the singing session. The side note read, “Shot in Yellow line on 22nd April 2025 (yesterday).” The video came with the tagline, “Delhi Metro (no), Karaoke Stand (yes).”

Redditors jumped into the comments section, reacting to the video:

“Aw, they are all vibing with the most Indian dad expressions,” noted another.

“New mic testing chal rhi hai (They are testing the mic),” guessed one person.

“Still better than the petty fights and abuses,” wrote an individual.

“10 saal se metro me travel kr rha hun...kabhi kuchh aisa ni dekha, na dance, na romance, na cultural thing. (I have been travelling via metro for 10 years, never witnessed something like this, no dance, no romance),” lamented a user.

“Although performances such as these are not allowed in metro, I'll give one slide this time,” said someone else.

Have you ever experienced such an incident in the Delhi Metro? Share with us in the comments below.