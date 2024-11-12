Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Commuters, Includes Women Drivers For Females

The facility includes women bike riders for female commuters. (Photo: X/OfficialDMRC)

Many Delhites depend on the Delhi Metro for their daily commute to work, college etc. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a new bike taxi ride facility for all Delhi metro passengers. This latest feature was formally launched by Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC on November 11, 2024, DMRC announced on their official X handle. This bike taxi service optimises rider routes and ensures shorter, more efficient travel time. The service can be booked from Delhi Metro's official mobile app, DMRC Momentum (Delhi Sarthi 2.0).

The Bike taxi service is presently available from 12 Metro stations - Dwarka Sec-21, Dwarka Sec-10, Dwarka Sec-14, Dwarka Mor, Janakpuri West, Uttam Nagar East, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Palam. The bike taxi drivers are kept within a specified radius, ensuring reduced travel time.

People can avail of two types of bike taxis-RYDR for all commuters and SHE RYDS for women, by women. 'SHE RYDS includes trained and verified women-driven bike taxis to provide a secure commute for female passengers. It empowers women to travel independently at their convenience and safely to their destination. It also offers economic opportunities for women drivers.

Electric bikes are used under this service to reduce carbon footprint. The service includes real-time GPS tracking and ride monitoring. The bike taxi is affordable. It has a minimum charge of Rs. 10, followed by Rs. 10 per km for the first 2 km, and Rs. 8 per km after that.

A total of 50 SHERYDS and 150 RYDR will be operating from the current 12 metro stations in a radius of around 3-5 km between 08:00 am and 09:00 pm.

Subsequently, over 100 stations will be covered with this facility in a month and the remaining stations will be covered in the next three months, further strengthening the last mile connectivity across all 250 metro stations of DMRC and taking the total count of SHERYDS and RYDER to around 1000 each. The Bike taxi service has been introduced by DMRC in partnership with the First And Last Mile Connectivity India Pvt. Ltd.