5 Luxury Indian Trains That Are Worth Every Penny Spent

Are you an old soul living in a modern person's body? Do you ever think about travelling back in time? Then you'd be surprised to know that you can do that! And that too with panache! Thanks to some royal trains that capture the essence of India. Through picturesque landscapes, historic landmarks, and vibrant cultures, you will explore some of the most popular Indian tourist sites like no other. So, if you are planning your next bucket list adventure, here are 5 luxury trains that deserve a top spot!

Here Are 5 Luxury Indian Trains That You Just Can't-Miss

1. Maharajas' Express

Dubbed as the “World's Leading Luxury Train,” the Maharajas' Express is a royal experience on wheels. This train offers itineraries and scenic beauty across four different circuits – covering 10 fascinating destinations spread across North-West and Central India which are centred around Rajasthan. What's more? The interiors of this luxurious train reflect India's royal past – with luxurious suites, fine dining and world-class amenities. So, attend a royal dinner in Jaipur or watch a private sunset in Jodhpur, this train is all about extravagance.

2. Palace On Wheels

The OG luxury train, Palace on Wheels was launched in 1982 and was India's first luxury train. Step aboard this train – which was a joint effort by Indian Railways and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation – and you will be transported to a bygone era of the kings and maharajas. The train will take you through iconic cities including New Delhi, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Agra, etc. If you are all about luxury cabins, regal charm and top-notch hospitality, then Palace on Wheels should be on your bucket list!

3. The Deccan Odyssey

Get onboard with the Maharajas of the past in the blue train called the Deccan Odyssey. Starting from Mumbai and ending at the capital city of Delhi, this luxurious train will take you to some of the most popular destinations in the country. During your luxurious journey, you will get the opportunity to explore Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka. Travel across lush fields, quaint villages, and breathtaking landscapes during your journey.

4. Golden Chariot

The Golden Chariot was launched by the Karnataka State Tourism Board and travels to many World Heritage Sites. In fact, it is the only luxury train in India that takes you on a journey to some of the most captivating places. The train has 11 guest coaches – named after ruling dynasties - and makes its way through the most beautiful natural wonders the country has to offer. The aesthetic interiors complement the picturesque views through which the train travels.

5. The Royal Orient Train

This is not just any ordinary train. The Royal Orient Train offers a royal way to explore the country's rich history and culture. Think of beautiful interiors, exquisite dining, and personalised service that will make you feel like a Maharaja. The train will take you through Delhi, Udaipur, Somnath, Jaipur, etc. so you can take in the royal feeling. Whether you're sipping a drink in your lounge or admiring the beautiful scenery, The Royal Orient Train is the ultimate way to travel in style!