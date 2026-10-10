"I've Come To Be Arrested": Moment Abhijeet Dipke Was Detained From Plane

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was on Saturday detained by Delhi Police after his flight landed in the national capital, ahead of the demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A video from inside the plane showed women cops detaining Dipke and other CJP leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

"I have come here to be arrested. Arrest me," Dipke, who was flying from Mumbai, was heard telling the police.

"No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," the personnel responded.

"Let me carry my bag," Dipke then requested.

The CJP, the Gen-Z youth protest movement whose sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the paper leak of the national medical entrance exam led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July, condemned the detentions.

In a statement, the party also described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Dhruv Rathee, CJP Legal Head Also Detained

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who has come to India from Germany to join the CJP leaders, was also detained this morning.

32-year-old Rathee, who has over 33 million subscribers on YouTube, 19 million followers on Instagram, and 3.3 million on X, was detained from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56.

According to sources, a posse of around 50 policemen from Delhi Police had come to detain Rathee.

CJP's legal cell head Ratna Singh also put out a video claiming that she has been detained ahead of the protest.

She claimed that Delhi Police personnel landed at her house in the morning and asked not to leave. She said that as she sat in her car, a group policemen surrounded it and she was allowed to leave.

"Cops didn't give me any reason for detention," she said in a video posted from her car.