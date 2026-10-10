CJP's Legal Team Head Ratna Singh Detained By Police Ahead Of Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday said the police had detained its legal team head, Ratna Singh, along with three other lawyers.

The outfit released a video showing Singh sitting inside a car surrounded by several police personnel, at least 25, it said.

In a statement, the CJP claimed that the police had been detaining the four without revealing any grounds for the action.

Singh, speaking from inside the car, said police visited her house in the morning but were told she was not there.

"We asked if they have any official notice, they did not have anything. They just said we have orders from above to detain you," she said.

She alleged that the police were repeatedly asking her to get out of the car and wanted to detain her at her house.

"I am in a way illegally detained on the road," Singh said.

The detention comes amid heightened security and restrictions in New Delhi ahead of the CJP's 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest, this time seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, who faces allegations of subverting the process for preparation of voter lists.

The CJP has also issued guidelines for those seeking to participate in the protest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)