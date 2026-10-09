Gyanesh Kumar Row, Women's Safety: India Records 60 Protests In 10 Days

Protests over election issues, women's safety and campus concerns were reported across the country between September 26 and October 5. Data from ACLED on demonstrations that drew crowds of more than 100 people show protest activity spanning multiple states, with September 28 accounting for the highest number of protests recorded during the 10-day period.

The period began with demonstrations linked to the controversy surrounding the Election Commission. Congress and affiliated student groups and other organisations staged protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. These protests accounted for a significant share of the nationwide activity recorded during the period.

Protests Recorded Across The Country

The protests were not concentrated in one region. Locations mapped across India show demonstrations taking place from Punjab and Delhi in the north to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the south, and from Gujarat in the west to Assam and Tripura in the east.

Several of the major protests were concentrated in urban centres and university towns, reflecting a mix of political and social issues driving people to the streets.

Congress Featured Most Protests

Among the groups involved, Congress and its affiliated student groups featured in 36 of the 60 protests analysed. This was the highest participation recorded by any group.

Other student groups were involved in 12 protests, while the Left and its affiliated student groups featured in 11. Smaller numbers of protests involved AAP, CJP and regional political groups; the crowd, however, remained large there too.

The ACLED data suggests that while the triggers varied, political organisations and student groups together drove much of the protest activity during the period.

Women's Safety And Campus Issues Added Momentum

Beyond election-related demonstrations, several protests were sparked by allegations of sexual violence and concerns over women's safety.

Students of Lovely Professional University staged protests following the alleged rape of a female student, drawing attention to safety concerns on campus.

In Delhi, students of Lady Shri Ram College took to the streets after the rape of a 17-year-old girl, demanding stronger measures for women's safety and justice for survivors.

Mumbai witnessed protests led by CJP supporters who joined demonstrations linked to demands surrounding the Election Commission row.

The presence of these issues alongside political protests highlights how multiple concerns, ranging from institutional accountability to public safety, shaped protest activity during the 10-day period.

The Peak Day

The protests were not evenly distributed across the timeline. September 28 alone accounted for 20 protests, the highest daily count in the dataset and one-third of all demonstrations recorded.

After a quieter period on September 29 and September 30, protest activity picked up again between October 2 and October 4, when a combined 26 protests were recorded. Activity then eased, with three protests reported on October 5.

While the number of protests captured in this dataset ends on October 5, signs suggest that public mobilisation is far from over. CJP has called for another major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10. Ahead of the planned demonstration, authorities have announced restrictions, including the closure of liquor shops and some metro stations, while rail movement and local accommodation providers are also reportedly under heightened watch as officials prepare for large crowds.