Man Arrested In Maharashtra For Allegedly Raping Daughter: Police

A journalist was also arrested after he allegedly harassed the girl, the police said. (Representational)

The police in Maharashtra's Jalna district arrested a man for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter.

The girl alleged that her father had raped her on many occasions. She had also staged a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai seeking justice.

She said she had confided in her mother and two aunts, but they asked her not to tarnish the family's reputation, the police said.

The girl also claimed that a local journalist harassed her on the pretext of helping her.

Jalna Superintendent of Police S Chaitanya said the girl had approached the district police six months ago, and was sent to the Child Welfare Committee, but she refused to lodge a formal complaint against her father.

The committee then handed her over to her maternal uncle, but the girl alleged that she was kept under confinement and tortured by her aunt.

On December 9, she escaped from her uncle's house in Partur and reached Mumbai.

She stood near Azad Maidan holding a placard saying "I want justice".

A woman took her to the nearby Azad Maidan police station. The police registered a case and transferred it to the Partur police station.

"On the basis of the complaint, we arrested the father and the journalist and are conducting further probe," Mr Chaitanya said.