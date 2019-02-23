Man Suspected Wife Of Having Affair; Arrested For Allegedly Killing Her

Juman Singh, 32, killed his wife Puja, 30, on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with another man.

All India | | Updated: February 23, 2019 23:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Suspected Wife Of Having Affair; Arrested For Allegedly Killing Her

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife.


Jaipur: 

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a stone on Saturday following a quarrel as he suspected she was in an extra-marital relationship, police said.

Juman Singh, 32, killed his wife Puja, 30, on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with another man. He hit the wife with a heavy stone outside his house, SHO Virendra Singh said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered against Singh, he said. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ArrestedExtra-Marital RelationshipJaipur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aero IndiaChanda KochharLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2H

................................ Advertisement ................................