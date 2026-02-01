Woman Severs Partner's Penis And Stabs Him To Death In Spain

A Spanish woman has been arrested for allegedly slicing off her partner's penis and then stabbing him to death. Ertzaintza, the autonomous police force for the Basque Country in Spain, stated that the unidentified 55-year-old woman was detained on Friday (Jan 30) in Bilbao, a city in Northern Spain.

The police arrived at the residence in Bilbao's Uribarri neighbourhood after receiving a report of a suspected homicide. Officers found the body of a man inside, showing clear signs of having suffered a violent death. The body had several stab wounds, including in the neck and clear signs that the penis was severed.

"A 55-year-old woman was arrested this morning in Bilbao, accused of killing her partner, a 67-year-old man of European origin, at their home in the Uribarri neighbourhood," the Baque police said in a press release.

Notably, the couple had been together for five years, and the victim was the owner of a local bar. The man's partner was present at the residence and confessed to the crime and was taken into custody under suspicion of murder.

"She confessed to having killed her partner and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of homicide. The Ertzaintza has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident."

Though the police have not released a motive for the crime, the alleged attack may have been motivated by jealousy, as per local media reports.

Also Read | TikTok Star Khaby Lame's Rs 8,980 Crore Deal Faces Market Scrutiny Amid Stock Volatility

'Never Expected This'

According to a report in People, the woman's daughter made the call to authorities, informing them about the crime. Meanwhile, neighbours heard shouting in the couple's apartment before the incident.

"I'm in shock. We never expected this, and certainly not in the way it happened. When I finished work, I would always have a beer or a moscato on the terrace with them. They talked, they laughed. There has to be something behind this," a friend of the couple was quoted as saying.