Man Arrested For Killing Daughter Over Toy Dispute In Chhattisgarh: Cops

Accused's wife is living separately due to a fight between them, said an Official (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly beating to death his 6-year-old daughter after she and her sibling were fighting over toys in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, a police official said on Sunday.

The victim and her 8-year-old sister were fighting and arguing over toys on Saturday when an irate Dishan alias Salman started hitting them with a wooden stick, the official said.

"When he went to wake up his daughters for dinner, the elder sibling was groaning in pain while the younger one was lying motionless. He rushed both of them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the younger child dead on arrival. The elder daughter is undergoing treatment," the official said.

The accused's wife is living separately due to a fight between the couple, he added.

Salman, who was arrested this morning, was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for murder and other offences, the official informed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)