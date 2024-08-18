Man, 69, Rapes Teen Girl In Madhya Pradesh, Arrested

Representational Image

Police have arrested a 69-year-old man for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place under Beohari police station limits on August 14 and was reported to police the next day, he said.

The man allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl after finding her alone at her home, Beohari police station in-charge Arun Pandey said.

The girl and her family members approached the local police on August 15 and lodged a complaint, he said.

The accused was arrested on August 16 and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

This comes amid growing outrage over the horrific rape-murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital that sent shockwaves across the country.