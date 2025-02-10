Mamta Kulkarni Resigns From Kinnar Akhara Role, Claims Rs 2 Lakh Demanded

Actor Mamta Kulkarni, who renounced the worldly life at the Maha Kumbh and was consecrated as 'mahamandaleshwar' a few weeks ago resigned from her post on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri confirmed the development.

In a video message, Ms Kulkarni said, "I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nand Giri resign from my post. There was a problem between the Kinnar Akhara and other saints about me being made Mahamandaleshwar." She also alleged that Rs 2 lakh was demanded from her for the Mahamandaleshwar post.

Claiming that she got the honour after 25 years of penance, Ms Kulkarni said, "I saw that many people objected to me being given the post of Mahamandaleshwar. I did severe penance for 25 years under the guidance of Chaitanya Gagan Giri Maharaj." Kinnar Kathavachak Himangi Sakhi and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, had strongly objected to the appointment of Ms Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar.

"I respect Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara very much. As far as the money transaction is concerned, Rs 2 lakh was demanded from me in front of three-four Mahamandaleshwars and three-four Jagadgurus.

"When I said that I did not have Rs 2 lakh, Mahamandaleshwar Jai Amba Giri present there took out Rs 2 lakh from his pocket and gave it to Laxmi Narayan Tripathi ji," she said.

Ms Kulkarni further said, "The Chandi Devi whom I worshipped is probably giving me a signal that I should get out of all these things." Kulkarni, 52, took 'sanyas' under the Kinnar Akhara by performing her own 'Pind Daan' at the Maha Kumbh last month. She was then made Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara.

The Kinnar Akhara was established by eunuchs and it functions under the Juna Akhara. While an akhara is a Hindu religious order, 'Pind Daan' is a ritual performed to pay homage to the departed ancestors.

