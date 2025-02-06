Mamta Kulkarni Vowed To Fast During Navratri, But "Two Pegs Of Scotch" Broke Her

Mamta Kulkarni was conferred the title of Mahamandaleshwar by the Kinnar Akhara during Maha Kumbh 2025. However, her tenure was brief, lasting only seven days, as protests from several Hindu religious leaders led to her removal from the position.

During her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the former actress opened up about her spiritual journey. She shared that she has refrained from watching adult films for the past 23 years. She also shared a light-hearted anecdote about indulging in "two pegs" during Navratri.

When questioned about her fasting practices during Navratri while also drinking at the Taj Hotel, she explained, "In my Bollywood days, my Guru came into my life in 1997." She elaborated, "During my time in the film industry, I followed a strict routine. Whenever I went for a shoot, I would carry three bags-one with my clothes, another with my portable temple. This temple would be set up in my room on a table, where I would perform puja before heading out for work. Only after completing my rituals would I proceed with my shooting schedule."

Mamta went on to talk about her observance of Navratri, "I vowed to fast during Navratri, a nine-day period of spiritual practice. I performed havans in the morning, afternoon, and evening, surviving on only water for the entire duration. I performed yagya with 36 kilos of sandalwood."

She shared that her designer at the time questioned her strict devotion, saying, "Mamta, you're getting too serious. Let's go now." she recalled, "So we went to the Taj, and for one or two Navratris, I continued the same routine. I would drink scotch, but only two pegs. However, I would immediately feel the effects, as though the alcohol hit me all at once. The nine days of fasting were taking their toll. It felt like my insides were burning, and I had to rush to the washroom for nearly 40 minutes," she added.

Reflecting on this period, she revealed, "This all happened between 1996-97. For two years, my Guru saw that Bollywood would not allow me to follow this path for long. That's why he led me to a place of penance where I could be away from everything and everyone for 12 years."

The controversy surrounding Kulkarni's role as Mahamandaleshwar was fueled by internal conflicts within the Kinnar Akhara, particularly between its founder Ajay Das and Acharya Mahamandleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. The division led to escalating tensions, eventually resulting in both Mamta and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi being expelled from the Akhara.

Mamta Kulkarni, however, stated that she never had the intention to become Mahamandaleshwar and only agreed to take on the role due to pressure from Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhara.