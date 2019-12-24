'CAA, CAA, Chhi Chhi': Mamata Banerjee's Slogan Against Citizenship Law

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds protests against Ctiizeship Amendment Act.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began her protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA last week, has coined a new slogan against the new law, leaving many amused. She repeated the slogan this afternoon for the second consecutive day as she addressed a protest march in Kolkata.

"Today's protest is to fight for India," Ms Banerjee told the crowd as she is heard chanting: "CAA, CAA, Chhi Chii (CAA is bad)."

"CAB... NRC... wapas lo (Revoke the citizenship law and NRC)," she went on to say, adding "CAB, NRC...lajja...lajja. BJP.. BJP lajja. (CAB, NRC...shame, shame... BJP... shame.. shame."

The clip of Ms Banerjee chanting the slogan at Monday's protest has been widely shared on social media. "I'm just leaving this here, in case anyone needs to laugh uncontrollably. #CaaCaaChhiChhi" wrote a user, sharing the 45-second clip.

I am loving this video. It played it so many number of times. Kapil Sharma must call her in his show. She is such a comedian 😂😂😂😂 Chhi chhi chi chhi https://t.co/Jr0xizvGPV — Chutkula Akhbaar Wala🗞🗞🗞 (@Chutkla) December 22, 2019

In the comments, one user pointed out: "I was there in this protest and had so much fun in joining her in 'Chhi Chhi!"

On Monday, the Bengal Chief Minister wrote to her counterparts and opposition leaders across the country to unite and say "no" to the centre's controversial citizenship law and its plans for a nationwide NRC exercise. In her letter the Bengal Chief Minister called for a meeting of opposition parties to "chalk out concerted plan to save democracy".