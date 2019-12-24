"CAA, CAA, Chhi Chhi": Mamata Banerjee's Slogan Against Citizenship Law

'CAA, CAA, Chhi Chhi': Mamata Banerjee's Slogan Against Citizenship Law

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds protests against Ctiizeship Amendment Act.

Kolkata/ New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began her protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA last week, has coined a new slogan against the new law, leaving many amused. She repeated the slogan this afternoon for the second consecutive day as she addressed a protest march in Kolkata.

"Today's protest is to fight for India," Ms Banerjee told the crowd as she is heard chanting: "CAA, CAA, Chhi Chii (CAA is bad)."

"CAB... NRC... wapas lo (Revoke the citizenship law and NRC)," she went on to say, adding "CAB, NRC...lajja...lajja. BJP.. BJP lajja. (CAB, NRC...shame, shame... BJP... shame.. shame."

The clip of Ms Banerjee chanting the slogan at Monday's protest has been widely shared on social media. "I'm just leaving this here, in case anyone needs to laugh uncontrollably. #CaaCaaChhiChhi" wrote a user, sharing the 45-second clip.

In the comments, one user pointed out: "I was there in this protest and had so much fun in joining her in 'Chhi Chhi!"

On Monday, the Bengal Chief Minister wrote to her counterparts and opposition leaders across the country to unite and say "no" to the centre's controversial citizenship law and its plans for a nationwide NRC exercise. In her letter the Bengal Chief Minister called for a meeting of opposition parties to "chalk out concerted plan to save democracy".

Comments
Mamata Banerjee Anti CAA ProtestAnti Citizenship Amendement Act ProtestCitizenship Law

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News