'Save India's Soul': Mamata Banerjee Appeals For Unity Over Citizenship Law Protests

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to counterparts and opposition leaders across the country to unite and say "no" to the centre's controversial citizenship law and its plans for a nationwide NRC exercise. In her letter the Bengal Chief Minister called for a meeting of opposition parties to "chalk out concerted plan to save democracy". This comes shortly after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy became the latest in a growing list of state leaders who have refused to implement either the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in their territories.

"I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country, irrespective of caste and creed... are in the grip of fear and panic for the CAA and proposed nationwide NRC. This situation is very serious," the letter reads.

"...we need to rise against this draconian regime in a united manner. I sincerely and earnestl request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner... let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the centre and save India's democratic soul," the letter continues.

A copy of the letter has been sent to DMK chief MK Stalin

"The ruling party is bulldozing these democratic movements (referring to opposition to the citizenship law that has sprung up nationwide) by using state machineries and brute force," the letter states, echoing the sentiments of Sonia Gandhi; in a televised address last week the Congress chief accused the ruling BJP of using "brute force to suppress dissent".

Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march in Kolkata against the citizenship law

"The youth and students have risen against and are facing barbaric and brute force of the centre. The entire world is watching us... let us rise to save the India of our forefathers," the Bengal Chief Minister appealed in the letter.

According to news agency PTI copies of the letter have been sent to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and the National Conference's Farooq Abdullah.

A copy has also been sent to the DMK's MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh will not implement the CAA and NRC.

Mamata Banerjee has been active in her opposition of the CAA and NRC, leading thousands in rallies across Kolkata. On Friday she hit out at the BJP for imposing its political agenda on people despite clear signs that they did not want these programmes.

"If you don't take back the black CAA, if you don't reconsider the decision about (implementing nation-wide) NRC, you will have to go. Don't ignore people's voice," Mamata Banerjee said.

Protests, some of which turned violent, have taken place across the country over the CAA.

Violence also hit Bengal with more than 350 people arrested and empty trains burnt in protest. Ms Banerjee, who had appealed for peaceful protests, blamed people from outside Bengal for the vandalism and arson.

So far six states - apart from Bengal and Andhra - have declared opposition to the citizenship law and the NRC. The others are Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, none of whom are BJP-ruled states.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

