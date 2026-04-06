Mamata Banerjee's "CRPF From UP To Attack You" Claim Gets Poll Body Response

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took on the Centre again today, claiming that the Centre 200 cars carrying Central forces are on way to Bengal - "from Uttar Pradesh via Ayodhya to attack you". But her audience, she said, need not be afraid since it is just a "trick" and the ultimate power lies in the hands of the voters. The Election Commission - which is deploying nearly 2.4 lakh Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel in West Bengal - said its objective is to "ensure fear-free, peaceful, and fair elections".

All deployments of CAPF are being carried out as per established SOPs, in an impartial manner, said the Commission, which had arranged for the deployment after seven judicial officers were held hostage for hours in Malda on April 1.

The move has drawn strong reactions from the Chief Minister, who has been extremely vocal about the voter roll revision in the state ahead of the assembly election due later this month.

Banerjee today said she has heard that "200 cars are bringing CRPF from Uttar Pradesh via Ayodhya to attack you".

"Don't be afraid. This is a 15-day trick, a 15-day game, a 25-day game, and then they'll understand," Banerjee said at an election campaign rally in Nadia district, ahead of the two-phase assembly polls.

She also ripped into the voter list revision process, alleging that the BJP has removed the names of many voters".

"Why did they do it? Doesn't the Honorable Prime Minister feel ashamed? In Bihar, also they said 'ghuspetia (Infiltrator)'. The responsibility of BSF is in your hands, the responsibility of your Home Minister, CISF is in your hands, CRPF is in your hands, ITBP is in your hands, the planes are in your hands, the trains are in your hands. So if any infiltrator has entered anywhere, it's your responsibility. You should resign first, then talk about infiltrators," she added.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal, which went to polls in seven phases, received the largest share of forces under the nationwide deployment plan. Out of approximately 3.4 lakh CAPF personnel, around 920 CAPF companies (nearly 92,000 personnel) were stationed in the state, significantly higher than previous elections.

This is still more than ws deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, where nearly 900 CAPF companies were deployed during the 2024 Assembly elections held after a decade. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, about 635 CAPF companies were stationed in the Union Territory, underlining continued security challenges.